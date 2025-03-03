Fidelis Capital Partners LLC Cuts Position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Fidelis Capital Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 45,741 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 625 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF accounts for about 0.9% of Fidelis Capital Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $8,819,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,293,977 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $625,197,000 after acquiring an additional 23,197 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,247,266 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $616,331,000 after purchasing an additional 10,304 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1.2% in the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,848,914 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $540,724,000 after purchasing an additional 34,700 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 2,501,354 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $463,076,000 after purchasing an additional 299,280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 3.8% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,947,425 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $369,623,000 after buying an additional 70,612 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Stock Performance

IWD stock opened at $194.37 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $62.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.81 and a beta of 0.98. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $168.85 and a 1 year high of $200.42. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $190.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $190.45.

About iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

