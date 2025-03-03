Fidelis Capital Partners LLC Buys 3,915 Shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Fidelis Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Free Report) by 30.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,878 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,915 shares during the period. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $2,266,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 340.9% in the fourth quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC bought a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Roxbury Financial LLC bought a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. JDM Financial Group LLC raised its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 33.3% in the 3rd quarter. JDM Financial Group LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Weaver Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. 46.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:DVY opened at $138.10 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.43 billion, a PE ratio of 16.35 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $134.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $134.92. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 1 year low of $115.43 and a 1 year high of $144.09.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 17th were issued a dividend of $1.3164 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 17th.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

