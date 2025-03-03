Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. Sells 2,824 Shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. trimmed its stake in shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Free Report) by 12.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 20,757 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 2,824 shares during the quarter. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A.’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $1,854,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Plato Investment Management Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Plato Investment Management Ltd now owns 19,070 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,710,000 after buying an additional 319 shares during the period. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Boston Scientific during the fourth quarter worth approximately $214,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 66.1% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 15,376 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,373,000 after acquiring an additional 6,118 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 168.4% in the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,801 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 1,130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 24.7% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 18,733 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,680,000 after purchasing an additional 3,710 shares during the period. 89.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Boston Scientific alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on BSX shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Boston Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $105.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $107.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $119.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Boston Scientific presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.91.

Boston Scientific Stock Up 3.2 %

BSX stock opened at $104.02 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $99.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $90.42. Boston Scientific Co. has a 12 month low of $65.52 and a 12 month high of $107.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $153.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 83.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.80.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.05. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 11.07% and a return on equity of 17.80%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Boston Scientific Co. will post 2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other Boston Scientific news, EVP Jeffrey B. Mirviss sold 4,675 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.25, for a total value of $487,368.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,454 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,966,329.50. This represents a 14.11 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP John Bradley Sorenson sold 4,119 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.02, for a total transaction of $370,792.38. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,179,416.38. The trade was a 10.44 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 137,322 shares of company stock worth $14,321,068. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

About Boston Scientific

(Free Report)

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through two segments, MedSurg and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions, such as resolution clips, biliary stent systems, stents and electrocautery enhanced delivery systems, direct visualization systems, digital catheters, and single-use duodenoscopes; devices to treat urological conditions, including ureteral stents, catheters, baskets, guidewires, sheaths, balloons, single-use digital flexible ureteroscopes, holmium laser systems, artificial urinary sphincter, laser system, fiber, and hydrogel systems; and devices to treat neurological movement disorders and manage chronic pain, such as spinal cord stimulator system, proprietary programming software, radiofrequency generator, indirect decompression systems, practice optimization tools, and deep brain stimulation system.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.