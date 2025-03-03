Smartleaf Asset Management LLC Purchases 7,126 Shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR)

Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR – Free Report) by 124.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,842 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,126 shares during the quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $991,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Roxbury Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. First PREMIER Bank bought a new stake in Palantir Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC boosted its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 230.4% in the fourth quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 73.5% during the fourth quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 392 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the period. Finally, Sierra Ocean LLC acquired a new stake in Palantir Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. 45.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Shyam Sankar sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.43, for a total transaction of $2,772,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 702,786 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,958,509.98. This represents a 4.09 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Lauren Elaina Friedman Stat sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.29, for a total transaction of $61,032.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 62,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,740,584.31. This trade represents a 1.27 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 6,689,783 shares of company stock valued at $475,417,043. Corporate insiders own 12.93% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on PLTR shares. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $44.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Argus lowered Palantir Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $80.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $16.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $72.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.21.

Palantir Technologies Price Performance

Shares of PLTR stock opened at $84.86 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $87.09 and a 200-day moving average of $61.86. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a one year low of $20.33 and a one year high of $125.41. The company has a market cap of $193.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 446.64, a P/E/G ratio of 10.84 and a beta of 2.81.

Palantir Technologies Profile

Palantir Technologies, Inc engages in the business of building and deploying software platforms that serve as the central operating systems for its customers. It operates under the Commercial and Government segments. The Commercial segment focuses on customers working in non-government industries. The Government segment is involved in providing services to customers that are the United States government and non-United States government agencies.

