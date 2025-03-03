NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG) Given New $115.00 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG – Get Free Report) had its price target upped by equities research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $100.00 to $115.00 in a report released on Monday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “market perform” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price target indicates a potential upside of 8.77% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on NRG Energy from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com raised shares of NRG Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Guggenheim increased their price target on shares of NRG Energy from $134.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Evercore ISI raised shares of NRG Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $74.00 to $126.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on NRG Energy from $86.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.29.

NYSE NRG opened at $105.73 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.57, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $102.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $93.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.57, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.17. NRG Energy has a fifty-two week low of $54.12 and a fifty-two week high of $117.26.

In other news, CFO Bruce Chung sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.63, for a total value of $1,952,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 69,454 shares in the company, valued at $6,780,794.02. This represents a 22.36 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Robert J. Gaudette sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.41, for a total transaction of $5,484,600.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 64,448 shares in the company, valued at $5,891,191.68. The trade was a 48.21 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.86% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of NRG Energy by 6.2% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,399,098 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $494,225,000 after purchasing an additional 313,478 shares in the last quarter. Banco Santander S.A. grew its holdings in NRG Energy by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 2,828,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $255,142,000 after buying an additional 7,500 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of NRG Energy by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 2,663,441 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $242,639,000 after acquiring an additional 182,481 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of NRG Energy by 16.1% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,282,672 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $205,943,000 after acquiring an additional 316,445 shares during the period. Finally, Appaloosa LP boosted its position in shares of NRG Energy by 81.5% during the 4th quarter. Appaloosa LP now owns 1,815,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $163,749,000 after acquiring an additional 815,180 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.72% of the company’s stock.

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy and home services company in the United States and Canada. It operates through Texas; East; West/Services/Other; Vivint Smart Home; and Corporate Activities segments. The company produces and sells electricity generated using coal, oil, solar, and battery storage; natural gas; and a cloud-based home platform, including hardware, software, sales, installation, customer service, technical support, and professional monitoring solutions.

