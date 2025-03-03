Neumora Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NMRA) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.09 EPS

Neumora Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NMRA – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.09, Zacks reports.

Neumora Therapeutics Trading Up 0.6 %

NMRA stock opened at $1.56 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $252.04 million, a PE ratio of -0.83 and a beta of 2.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.95. Neumora Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $1.51 and a 1-year high of $21.00.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on NMRA. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Neumora Therapeutics from $22.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 6th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Neumora Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Neumora Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $29.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Neumora Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of Neumora Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Neumora Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $16.50.

Neumora Therapeutics Company Profile

Neumora Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutic treatments for brain diseases, neuropsychiatric disorders, and neurodegenerative diseases. The company develops navacaprant (NMRA-140), a novel once-daily oral kappa opioid receptor antagonist, which is in phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of major depressive disorder.

