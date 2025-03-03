Sphere Entertainment (NYSE:SPHR) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $1.34 EPS

Sphere Entertainment (NYSE:SPHR – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($3.49) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.15) by ($1.34), Zacks reports. Sphere Entertainment had a negative net margin of 32.76% and a negative return on equity of 16.48%.

Sphere Entertainment Stock Up 1.5 %

SPHR opened at $43.65 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.20. Sphere Entertainment has a 52 week low of $32.10 and a 52 week high of $51.83. The stock has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of -4.16 and a beta of 1.39.

Get Sphere Entertainment alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have issued reports on SPHR. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Sphere Entertainment from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on Sphere Entertainment from $49.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, Macquarie reduced their target price on Sphere Entertainment from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.75.

About Sphere Entertainment

(Get Free Report)

Sphere Entertainment Co engages in the entertainment business. It produces, presents, or hosts various live entertainment events, including concerts, family shows, and special events, as well as sporting events, such as professional boxing, college basketball and hockey, professional bull riding, mixed martial arts, and esports and wrestling in its venues, including The Garden, Hulu Theater, Radio City Music Hall, and the Beacon Theatre in New York City; and The Chicago Theatre.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Sphere Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sphere Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.