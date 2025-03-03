Cape Investment Advisory Inc. Acquires 83 Shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS)

Cape Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS – Free Report) by 15.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 619 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Industrials ETF were worth $157,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VIS. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 156,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,701,000 after purchasing an additional 9,575 shares during the period. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,441,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF by 20.7% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 100,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,041,000 after purchasing an additional 17,210 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 90,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,668,000 after purchasing an additional 3,449 shares during the period. Finally, KCM Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 83,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,659,000 after purchasing an additional 1,271 shares during the period.

Vanguard Industrials ETF stock opened at $259.53 on Monday. Vanguard Industrials ETF has a 12-month low of $228.59 and a 12-month high of $280.63. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $262.06 and its 200 day moving average is $261.45. The company has a market capitalization of $6.29 billion, a PE ratio of 25.09 and a beta of 1.14.

Vanguard Industrials ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Industrials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the industrials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies whose businesses are dominated by one of the following activities, the manufacture and distribution of capital goods (including aerospace and defense, construction, engineering and building products, electrical equipment, and industrial machinery); the provision of commercial services and supplies (including printing, employment, environmental, and office services); or the provision of transportation services (including airlines, couriers, marine, road and rail, and transportation infrastructure).

