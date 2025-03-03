LGT Group Foundation Has $52.71 Million Stake in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

LGT Group Foundation boosted its holdings in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report) by 122.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 401,074 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 220,979 shares during the quarter. LGT Group Foundation’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $52,705,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Verde Capital Management raised its position in shares of Airbnb by 25.3% in the 4th quarter. Verde Capital Management now owns 21,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,775,000 after buying an additional 4,269 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Airbnb in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,982,000. Tri Ri Asset Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Airbnb in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $6,352,000. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Airbnb by 14.8% in the 4th quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 49,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,498,000 after buying an additional 6,357 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in shares of Airbnb by 40.5% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 685,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,123,000 after buying an additional 197,558 shares in the last quarter. 80.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Airbnb alerts:

Airbnb Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ ABNB opened at $138.87 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $87.56 billion, a PE ratio of 33.62, a P/E/G ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.12. Airbnb, Inc. has a 12-month low of $110.38 and a 12-month high of $170.10. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $136.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $132.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Insider Buying and Selling

Airbnb ( NASDAQ:ABNB Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.12. Airbnb had a net margin of 23.85% and a return on equity of 32.29%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Airbnb, Inc. will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Airbnb news, CFO Elinor Mertz sold 10,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.97, for a total transaction of $1,438,185.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 503,738 shares in the company, valued at approximately $68,996,993.86. This represents a 2.04 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.15, for a total transaction of $89,705.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 182,614 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,401,984.10. The trade was a 0.38 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,116,968 shares of company stock valued at $299,497,581 over the last ninety days. 27.83% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently commented on ABNB. Phillip Securities restated a “reduce” rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of Airbnb in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Benchmark upped their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $150.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $165.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $100.00 to $96.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $146.48.

Get Our Latest Report on Airbnb

Airbnb Profile

(Free Report)

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company’s marketplace connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, and vacation homes.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABNB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Airbnb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airbnb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.