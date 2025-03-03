Durante & Waters LLC Acquires 102 Shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM)

Durante & Waters LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM – Free Report) by 7.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,409 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF makes up 0.2% of Durante & Waters LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Durante & Waters LLC’s holdings in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF were worth $296,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC increased its stake in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 26,756.3% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 6,197,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,304,234,000 after acquiring an additional 6,174,281 shares during the last quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd increased its stake in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 13.9% in the third quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 6,178,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,240,851,000 after acquiring an additional 754,700 shares during the last quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 4,852,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,021,296,000 after acquiring an additional 37,600 shares during the last quarter. National Mutual Insurance Federation of Agricultural Cooperatives increased its stake in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 30.1% in the fourth quarter. National Mutual Insurance Federation of Agricultural Cooperatives now owns 3,083,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $648,817,000 after acquiring an additional 713,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meitav Investment House Ltd. increased its stake in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. now owns 1,791,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,669,000 after acquiring an additional 201,737 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:QQQM opened at $209.26 on Monday. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF has a 1 year low of $169.96 and a 1 year high of $222.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.44 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $214.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $207.29.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were given a $0.3103 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd.

The Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (QQQM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 index. The fund is passively managed to track a modified-market-cap weighted narrow index of 100 NASDAQ-listed stocks, excluding financials. QQQM was launched on Oct 13, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.

