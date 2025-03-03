Interactive Financial Advisors Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Interactive Financial Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report) by 9.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 65,308 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 6,952 shares during the quarter. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF makes up approximately 3.0% of Interactive Financial Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Interactive Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $5,703,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Divergent Wealth Advisors raised its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.1% in the third quarter. Divergent Wealth Advisors now owns 10,869 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,066,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the period. New Republic Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. New Republic Capital LLC now owns 1,289 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Family Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Family Advisors LLC now owns 2,472 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $242,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the period. Claro Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 16,347 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,428,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Latko Wealth Management Ltd. boosted its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Latko Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 3,659 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. 73.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of TLT opened at $92.39 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $88.07 and its 200-day moving average is $92.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.15 billion, a PE ratio of -7.34 and a beta of 0.06. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $84.89 and a fifty-two week high of $101.64.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were issued a $0.3123 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 3rd.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

