iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) Shares Sold by Durante & Waters LLC

Durante & Waters LLC trimmed its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) by 24.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 77,052 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,780 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF makes up about 12.1% of Durante & Waters LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Durante & Waters LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $14,708,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kentucky Trust Co acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. increased its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 152 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Providence First Trust Co acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Centricity Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Perkins Coie Trust Co acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IVE opened at $197.20 on Monday. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $176.09 and a 52-week high of $206.63. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $194.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $196.29. The stock has a market cap of $35.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.47 and a beta of 0.95.

About iShares S&P 500 Value ETF

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

