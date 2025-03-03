Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNDX) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.79 EPS

Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNDX – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($1.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.79), Zacks reports.
Syndax Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 2.4 %
Shares of SNDX opened at $15.64 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.31 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.78. Syndax Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $12.06 and a twelve month high of $25.16.
In other news, CFO Keith A. Goldan sold 3,777 shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.50, for a total value of $58,543.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 90,746 shares in the company, valued at $1,406,563. This trade represents a 4.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Neil Gallagher sold 4,618 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.50, for a total transaction of $71,579.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 85,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,318,972.50. The trade was a 5.15 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 21,683 shares of company stock worth $336,087. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its lead product candidates are revumenib, a potent, selective, small molecule inhibitor of the menin-MLL binding interaction for the treatment of KMT2A rearranged, acute leukemias, and solid tumor; and SNDX-6352 or axatilimab, a monoclonal antibody that blocks the colony stimulating factor 1, or CSF-1 receptor for the treatment of patients with chronic graft versus host disease (cGVHD) and idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF).
