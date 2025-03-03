Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNDX) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.79 EPS

Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNDX – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($1.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.79), Zacks reports.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 2.4 %

Shares of SNDX opened at $15.64 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.31 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.78. Syndax Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $12.06 and a twelve month high of $25.16.

Insider Transactions at Syndax Pharmaceuticals

In other news, CFO Keith A. Goldan sold 3,777 shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.50, for a total value of $58,543.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 90,746 shares in the company, valued at $1,406,563. This trade represents a 4.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Neil Gallagher sold 4,618 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.50, for a total transaction of $71,579.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 85,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,318,972.50. The trade was a 5.15 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 21,683 shares of company stock worth $336,087. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have commented on SNDX shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Syndax Pharmaceuticals from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals from $37.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. StockNews.com lowered Syndax Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 23rd. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price target on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Syndax Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $36.20.

About Syndax Pharmaceuticals

Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its lead product candidates are revumenib, a potent, selective, small molecule inhibitor of the menin-MLL binding interaction for the treatment of KMT2A rearranged, acute leukemias, and solid tumor; and SNDX-6352 or axatilimab, a monoclonal antibody that blocks the colony stimulating factor 1, or CSF-1 receptor for the treatment of patients with chronic graft versus host disease (cGVHD) and idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF).

