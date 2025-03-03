FJ Investments LLC Has $894.24 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

FJ Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,659,661 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,366 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises about 85.1% of FJ Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. FJ Investments LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $894,242,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Call TO Action Foundation raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Call TO Action Foundation now owns 905,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $488,041,000 after acquiring an additional 5,657 shares in the last quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 1,384,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $745,941,000 after acquiring an additional 78,260 shares in the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth $205,840,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 9,387,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,058,184,000 after acquiring an additional 302,888 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Modera Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 81.3% in the 4th quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,765,000 after acquiring an additional 12,288 shares in the last quarter.

VOO opened at $546.33 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.45 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.67 and a beta of 1.01. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $453.90 and a 12 month high of $563.92. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $550.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $538.33.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

