Bravias Capital Group LLC Invests $224,000 in DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DNP)

Bravias Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DNP – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 23,647 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DNP. Kentucky Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of DNP Select Income Fund during the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,598,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of DNP Select Income Fund during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,915,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of DNP Select Income Fund by 257.6% during the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 425,789 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,275,000 after buying an additional 306,712 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of DNP Select Income Fund by 23.4% during the fourth quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 766,719 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $6,762,000 after buying an additional 145,449 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC acquired a new position in shares of DNP Select Income Fund during the third quarter worth approximately $1,205,000. 8.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get DNP Select Income Fund alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other DNP Select Income Fund news, Director Geraldine M. Mcnamara sold 11,391 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.41, for a total value of $107,189.31. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,344 shares in the company, valued at $50,287.04. This represents a 68.07 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

DNP Select Income Fund Stock Performance

DNP Select Income Fund Dividend Announcement

DNP opened at $9.57 on Monday. DNP Select Income Fund Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.02 and a 1-year high of $10.04. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.43.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were given a $0.065 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 31st. This represents a yield of 8.24%.

DNP Select Income Fund Company Profile

(Free Report)

DNP Select Income Fund Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is managed by Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. For the fixed income portion, the fund invests in bonds.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DNP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for DNP Select Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DNP Select Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.