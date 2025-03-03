Amarc Resources (CVE:AHR) Trading Down 19.1% – Time to Sell?

Amarc Resources Ltd. (CVE:AHR – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 19.1% during trading on Saturday . The stock traded as low as C$0.49 and last traded at C$0.55. 769,320 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 45% from the average session volume of 529,368 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.68.

Amarc Resources Stock Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$0.50 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.29. The stock has a market cap of C$116.44 million, a PE ratio of -6.25 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.97.

Insider Transactions at Amarc Resources

In other news, Senior Officer Trevor Thomas purchased 70,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$0.71 per share, for a total transaction of C$49,700.00. Also, Director Diane Samantha Nicolson sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.57, for a total value of C$42,945.00. Insiders have sold a total of 148,500 shares of company stock worth $91,395 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 35.62% of the company’s stock.

Amarc Resources Company Profile

Amarc Resources Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for copper, gold, silver, and molybdenum deposits. It holds 100% interest in the IKE project covering an area of 462 square kilometers located in the Gold Bridge, south-central British Columbia; the DUKE project covering an area of 678 square kilometers located northeast of Smithers, central British Columbia; and the JOY project covering an area of 492 square kilometers located in the Toodoggone region of north-central British Columbia.

