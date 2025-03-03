Amarc Resources (CVE:AHR) Stock Price Down 19.1% – What’s Next?

Amarc Resources Ltd. (CVE:AHR – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 19.1% during trading on Saturday . The stock traded as low as C$0.49 and last traded at C$0.55. 769,320 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 45% from the average session volume of 529,368 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.68.

Amarc Resources Trading Down 19.1 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$0.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.29. The company has a market capitalization of C$116.44 million, a PE ratio of -6.25 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.97.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amarc Resources

In other Amarc Resources news, Director Diane Samantha Nicolson sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.57, for a total transaction of C$42,945.00. Also, Senior Officer Trevor Thomas acquired 70,000 shares of Amarc Resources stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$0.71 per share, for a total transaction of C$49,700.00. Insiders have sold 148,500 shares of company stock worth $91,395 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 35.62% of the company’s stock.

Amarc Resources Company Profile

Amarc Resources Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for copper, gold, silver, and molybdenum deposits. It holds 100% interest in the IKE project covering an area of 462 square kilometers located in the Gold Bridge, south-central British Columbia; the DUKE project covering an area of 678 square kilometers located northeast of Smithers, central British Columbia; and the JOY project covering an area of 492 square kilometers located in the Toodoggone region of north-central British Columbia.

