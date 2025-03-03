Promising Telecom Stocks To Follow Now – March 2nd

Broadcom, AT&T, ServiceNow, Arista Networks, Palo Alto Networks, CRH, and Apollo Global Management are the seven Telecom stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Telecom stocks refer to shares issued by companies that provide communication services, such as wireless, broadband, and cable internet. These stocks represent ownership in firms that build, maintain, and operate network infrastructure including cell towers, fiber-optic cables, and data centers, which are essential for transmitting voice, data, and video services. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Telecom stocks within the last several days.

Broadcom (AVGO)

Broadcom Inc. designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

NASDAQ:AVGO traded up $1.49 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $199.29. The company had a trading volume of 39,698,617 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,044,609. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market cap of $934.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 162.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $227.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $192.11. Broadcom has a twelve month low of $119.76 and a twelve month high of $251.88.

AT&T (T)

AT&T, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications and technology services. It operates through the Communications and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless, wireline telecom, and broadband services to businesses and consumers located in the US and businesses globally.

NYSE:T traded up $0.55 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $27.45. The company had a trading volume of 62,486,634 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,711,543. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market cap of $197.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.42, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.59. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.56. AT&T has a twelve month low of $15.94 and a twelve month high of $27.49.

ServiceNow (NOW)

ServiceNow, Inc. provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

NYSE:NOW traded up $8.60 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $929.56. The company had a trading volume of 1,567,042 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,662,131. The firm has a market cap of $191.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 136.10, a P/E/G ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,038.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $982.80. ServiceNow has a twelve month low of $637.99 and a twelve month high of $1,198.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Arista Networks (ANET)

Arista Networks, Inc. engages in the development, marketing, and sale of data-driven, client to cloud networking solutions for data center, campus, and routing environments in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a publish-subscribe state-sharing networking operating system offered in combination with a set of network applications.

Shares of NYSE ANET traded up $1.53 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $93.10. 12,432,831 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,723,314. The stock has a market cap of $117.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.94, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $111.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $102.19. Arista Networks has a 1-year low of $60.08 and a 1-year high of $133.57.

Palo Alto Networks (PANW)

Palo Alto Networks, Inc. provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

Shares of NASDAQ PANW traded up $2.93 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $190.43. 5,188,961 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,170,522. The stock has a market cap of $126.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 107.29, a PEG ratio of 5.64 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $186.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $184.44. Palo Alto Networks has a 1-year low of $132.50 and a 1-year high of $208.39.

CRH (CRH)

CRH plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides building materials solutions in Ireland and internationally. It operates through four segments: Americas Materials Solutions, Americas Building Solutions, Europe Materials Solutions, and Europe Building Solutions. The company provides solutions for the construction and maintenance of public infrastructure and commercial and residential buildings; and produces and sells aggregates, cement, readymixed concrete, and asphalt, as well as provides paving and construction services.

Shares of NYSE CRH traded up $0.96 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $102.46. 7,507,310 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,499,521. The stock has a market cap of $69.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.49, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.30. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $98.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $95.34. CRH has a 1-year low of $71.18 and a 1-year high of $110.97.

Apollo Global Management (APO)

Apollo Global Management, Inc. is a private equity firm specializing in investments in credit, private equity, infrastructure, secondaries and real estate markets. The firm prefers to invest in private and public markets. The firm’s private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth, venture capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

Shares of NYSE APO traded up $1.77 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $149.21. 4,825,672 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,405,376. The stock has a market cap of $84.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.41, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.63. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $163.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $149.36. Apollo Global Management has a 1-year low of $95.11 and a 1-year high of $189.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.44.

