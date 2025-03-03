AEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIDRW) Short Interest Down 32.2% in February

AEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIDRW – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,900 shares, a decline of 32.2% from the January 31st total of 26,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 184,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
AEye Trading Down 5.7 %
Shares of AEye stock opened at $0.06 on Monday. AEye has a 12-month low of $0.01 and a 12-month high of $0.24. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.04.
AEye Company Profile
