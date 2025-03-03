Ping An Healthcare and Technology Company Limited (OTCMKTS:PANHF) Short Interest Down 32.0% in February

Ping An Healthcare and Technology Company Limited (OTCMKTS:PANHF – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,042,700 shares, a drop of 32.0% from the January 31st total of 11,829,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 20,106.8 days.
Ping An Healthcare and Technology Stock Performance
OTCMKTS:PANHF opened at $1.00 on Monday. Ping An Healthcare and Technology has a 1 year low of $0.75 and a 1 year high of $2.40. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.18.
About Ping An Healthcare and Technology
