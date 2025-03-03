Ping An Healthcare and Technology Company Limited (OTCMKTS:PANHF) Short Interest Down 32.0% in February

Ping An Healthcare and Technology Company Limited (OTCMKTS:PANHF – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,042,700 shares, a drop of 32.0% from the January 31st total of 11,829,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 20,106.8 days.

Ping An Healthcare and Technology Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:PANHF opened at $1.00 on Monday. Ping An Healthcare and Technology has a 1 year low of $0.75 and a 1 year high of $2.40. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.18.

About Ping An Healthcare and Technology

Ping An Healthcare and Technology Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates an online healthcare services platform in China. It offers online medical services, such as online consultation, hospital referral and appointment, inpatient arrangement, and second opinion services; prepaid cards and health check-up services; and medical devices.

