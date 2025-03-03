Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC Invests $31,000 in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 45 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its stake in ASML by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 922 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $768,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in ASML by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 1,311 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,092,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the period. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI lifted its holdings in ASML by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 7,645 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,370,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the period. Campbell Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in ASML by 40.0% during the 3rd quarter. Campbell Capital Management Inc. now owns 700 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $583,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in shares of ASML by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 55,699 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $46,411,000 after purchasing an additional 4,903 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 26.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ASML opened at $708.71 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $278.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $733.15 and a 200 day moving average of $753.19. ASML Holding has a twelve month low of $645.45 and a twelve month high of $1,110.09.

ASML ( NASDAQ:ASML Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The semiconductor company reported $7.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.67 by ($0.37). ASML had a return on equity of 47.73% and a net margin of 26.78%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that ASML Holding will post 25.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 11th were given a dividend of $1.5855 per share. This is an increase from ASML’s previous dividend of $1.08. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 11th. ASML’s payout ratio is presently 31.35%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price target on ASML from $815.00 to $767.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 29th. DZ Bank raised ASML from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on ASML in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $858.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on ASML from $1,148.00 to $1,100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on ASML from $790.00 to $860.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $937.00.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems for chipmakers. It offers advanced semiconductor equipment systems, including lithography, metrology, and inspection systems. The company also provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

