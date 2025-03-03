ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Shares Bought by Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC

Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) by 12.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,113 shares of the energy producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 576 shares during the period. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $507,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of COP. Albion Financial Group UT increased its stake in ConocoPhillips by 876.9% in the fourth quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 254 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Centricity Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in ConocoPhillips in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates grew its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 80.5% during the fourth quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 343 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. 82.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at ConocoPhillips

In other news, Director R A. Walker purchased 10,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $97.80 per share, with a total value of $1,017,120.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 38,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,716,400. This trade represents a 37.68 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Arjun N. Murti acquired 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $95.87 per share, with a total value of $239,675.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,061,205. The trade was a 13.16 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ConocoPhillips Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of COP stock opened at $99.12 on Monday. ConocoPhillips has a fifty-two week low of $94.23 and a fifty-two week high of $135.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $100.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $105.03. The stock has a market cap of $126.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.18.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The energy producer reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.20. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 16.23% and a return on equity of 17.26%. On average, analysts forecast that ConocoPhillips will post 8.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ConocoPhillips Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, February 17th will be paid a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is currently 40.05%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Piper Sandler cut their price target on ConocoPhillips from $135.00 to $114.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $165.00 target price on shares of ConocoPhillips in a report on Friday, December 6th. TD Cowen initiated coverage on ConocoPhillips in a research report on Friday, January 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James downgraded ConocoPhillips from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $157.00 to $124.00 in a report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $138.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.47.

ConocoPhillips Profile

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States, Canada, China, Libya, Malaysia, Norway, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; global LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

