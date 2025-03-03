Fidelis Capital Partners LLC Has $1.51 Million Stock Position in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Fidelis Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) by 15.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 16,826 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,290 shares during the quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $1,513,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Harmony Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Micron Technology by 75.6% in the 3rd quarter. Harmony Asset Management LLC now owns 11,889 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,233,000 after acquiring an additional 5,120 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. raised its stake in Micron Technology by 241.7% in the third quarter. Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. now owns 41,000 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $4,252,000 after purchasing an additional 29,000 shares in the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in Micron Technology by 26.4% in the third quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 195,115 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $20,236,000 after purchasing an additional 40,802 shares in the last quarter. Stablepoint Partners LLC bought a new stake in Micron Technology during the fourth quarter worth about $569,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in Micron Technology by 3.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 48,226,710 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $5,001,592,000 after buying an additional 1,434,568 shares in the last quarter. 80.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MU has been the subject of several analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $140.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their target price on Micron Technology from $150.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Bank of America cut Micron Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $125.00 to $110.00 in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Micron Technology from $150.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Micron Technology has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $134.96.

In related news, EVP April S. Arnzen sold 4,890 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.21, for a total transaction of $416,676.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 181,223 shares in the company, valued at $15,442,011.83. This represents a 2.63 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ MU opened at $93.63 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $104.32 billion, a PE ratio of 26.98 and a beta of 1.18. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $95.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $98.87. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $83.54 and a 12 month high of $157.54.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 18th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $8.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.71 billion. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 8.32% and a net margin of 13.34%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 84.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.95) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 6.08 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 30th were paid a dividend of $0.115 per share. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.26%.

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

