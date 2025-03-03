Fidelis Capital Partners LLC Raises Stock Position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Fidelis Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 5.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 33,556 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,680 shares during the period. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $2,628,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Roxbury Financial LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Kennebec Savings Bank bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $49,000. Kentucky Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. SYM FINANCIAL Corp raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 81.7% during the 4th quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 607 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the period. Finally, Synergy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter worth $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.80% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

NYSEARCA EFA opened at $81.58 on Monday. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $73.91 and a 52 week high of $84.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.57 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a fifty day moving average of $78.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $79.74.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

