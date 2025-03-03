Investment Partners LTD. Has $2.44 Million Holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS)

Investment Partners LTD. grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS – Free Report) by 6.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 21,348 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,239 shares during the period. Investment Partners LTD.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,444,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 5.2% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 112,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,209,000 after acquiring an additional 5,572 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 44.8% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 5,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $609,000 after purchasing an additional 1,645 shares in the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 2,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 8,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $918,000 after buying an additional 882 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 32.8% in the 4th quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 6,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $735,000 after buying an additional 1,586 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VSS opened at $115.25 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $8.57 billion, a PE ratio of 15.46 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $115.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $119.19. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $110.11 and a twelve month high of $126.80.

About Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VSS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.