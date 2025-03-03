iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT) Stock Position Lifted by Bailard Inc.

Bailard Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT – Free Report) by 7.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 120,808 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,026 shares during the period. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF were worth $4,484,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IQLT. Avior Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 85.7% during the 4th quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 431 shares during the period. JDM Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 145.7% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 934 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 287.8% during the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 2,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 2,069 shares during the period. Finally, BankPlus Trust Department bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $173,000.

iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IQLT opened at $39.87 on Monday. iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $36.57 and a 1 year high of $41.93. The firm has a market cap of $8.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.60 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $38.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.36.

iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (IQLT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the World ex USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap stocks in developed countries, outside of the US. The index is selected and weighted for exposure to fundamental quality metrics.

