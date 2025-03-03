Investment Partners LTD. Sells 426 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Investment Partners LTD. lowered its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 48,955 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 426 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF makes up 1.5% of Investment Partners LTD.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Investment Partners LTD.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $3,701,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Roxbury Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Kentucky Trust Co acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. SYM FINANCIAL Corp boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 81.7% during the fourth quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 607 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the period. POM Investment Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 186.5% in the fourth quarter. POM Investment Strategies LLC now owns 639 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kennebec Savings Bank bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the third quarter valued at about $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.80% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA EFA opened at $81.58 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $57.32 billion, a PE ratio of 17.57 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $78.53 and a 200-day moving average of $79.74. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $73.91 and a 52-week high of $84.56.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

