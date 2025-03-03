Gryphon Financial Partners LLC Grows Stock Position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Gryphon Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Free Report) by 3.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,165 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $1,233,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDY. West Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. New Wave Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Brooklyn Investment Group acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Peterson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at $68,000. Finally, Rothschild Investment LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 20.0% during the 4th quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 120 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust stock opened at $565.80 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $580.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $578.34. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a twelve month low of $511.97 and a twelve month high of $624.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.87 and a beta of 1.13.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

