Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. Makes New Investment in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV)

Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 2,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $326,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 55.5% in the third quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Synergy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Kestra Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $97,000. Finally, Values First Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 294.2% during the 4th quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. now owns 1,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 1,112 shares in the last quarter. 7.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of SHV stock opened at $110.46 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $110.26 and its 200-day moving average is $110.32. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $109.91 and a 1 year high of $110.64.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

About iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were given a $0.4033 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 3rd.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

