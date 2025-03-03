Interactive Financial Advisors Inc. Has $3.54 Million Position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

Interactive Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Free Report) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 67,552 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,454 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF accounts for about 1.9% of Interactive Financial Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Interactive Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $3,544,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Kelly Financial Group LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $270,000. Shared Vision Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Shared Vision Wealth Group LLC now owns 101,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,337,000 after buying an additional 8,266 shares during the last quarter. Alesco Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Alesco Advisors LLC now owns 1,425,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,816,000 after acquiring an additional 10,707 shares in the last quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,004,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,196,000 after acquiring an additional 50,218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 262.5% in the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 2,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 1,541 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BATS EFV opened at $57.33 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $54.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.05 billion, a PE ratio of 12.82 and a beta of 0.82. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 52 week low of $49.15 and a 52 week high of $59.57.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

