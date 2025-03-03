Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) Stake Lifted by Keystone Wealth Services LLC

Keystone Wealth Services LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report) by 200.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 34,854 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 23,252 shares during the quarter. Keystone Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $808,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHX. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 201.0% during the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 842 shares during the period. IFS Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 200.7% in the 4th quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 1,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 867 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brooklyn Investment Group bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000.

Get Schwab US Large-Cap ETF alerts:

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of SCHX opened at $23.51 on Monday. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $19.50 and a 12-month high of $24.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.64 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $23.71 and its 200-day moving average is $23.16.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.