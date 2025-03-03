SVB Wealth LLC Takes Position in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

SVB Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 10,174 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,814,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of COF. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 1.4% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 63,351 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,486,000 after purchasing an additional 904 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its stake in Capital One Financial by 2.2% during the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 15,633 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,341,000 after buying an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its stake in Capital One Financial by 135.0% during the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 289 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Capital One Financial by 10.2% during the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 2,668 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $400,000 after buying an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in Capital One Financial by 30.2% during the third quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 2,249 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $347,000 after buying an additional 521 shares in the last quarter. 89.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Capital One Financial Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of Capital One Financial stock opened at $200.57 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $193.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $173.23. The company has a market cap of $76.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Capital One Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $128.23 and a 1 year high of $210.67.

Capital One Financial Announces Dividend

Capital One Financial ( NYSE:COF Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $3.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.78 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $10.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.22 billion. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 9.45% and a net margin of 9.46%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.81 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Capital One Financial Co. will post 15.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 18th. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.71%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently weighed in on COF. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Capital One Financial from $182.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. UBS Group raised Capital One Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $168.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Truist Financial raised their target price on Capital One Financial from $229.00 to $257.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Bank of America raised Capital One Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $207.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, HSBC upgraded Capital One Financial from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $176.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Capital One Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $202.27.

Capital One Financial Profile

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One, National Association, which engages in the provision of various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

