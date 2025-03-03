Alesco Advisors LLC Sells 760 Shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV)

Alesco Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV – Free Report) by 14.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,422 shares of the company’s stock after selling 760 shares during the period. Alesco Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF were worth $386,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in SLYV. Nwam LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF during the third quarter valued at about $12,717,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 4.6% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,497,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,986,000 after purchasing an additional 65,870 shares in the last quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 168.9% during the third quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 82,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,159,000 after purchasing an additional 51,963 shares in the last quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 86.9% during the fourth quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 102,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,937,000 after purchasing an additional 47,639 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 5.0% during the third quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 905,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,596,000 after purchasing an additional 42,737 shares in the last quarter.

SLYV opened at $83.97 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $87.50 and its 200 day moving average is $87.81. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF has a fifty-two week low of $75.79 and a fifty-two week high of $96.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.60 and a beta of 1.17.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Value ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index, which tracks the performance of small capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities exhibiting value characteristics.

