Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC Buys Shares of 7,069 Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 7,069 shares of the chip maker’s stock, valued at approximately $142,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hickory Point Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in Intel in the fourth quarter valued at $394,000. Keynote Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Intel by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Keynote Financial Services LLC now owns 76,508 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,534,000 after buying an additional 6,078 shares during the period. Flaharty Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Intel by 36.6% during the fourth quarter. Flaharty Asset Management LLC now owns 11,201 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $225,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Intel by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 224,717 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $4,506,000 after acquiring an additional 2,089 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intel in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,659,000. 64.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Intel Stock Performance

Shares of INTC stock opened at $23.74 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $21.21 and a 200-day moving average of $21.81. Intel Co. has a one year low of $18.51 and a one year high of $46.63. The company has a market cap of $102.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.42 and a beta of 1.08.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The chip maker reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.14). Intel had a negative net margin of 35.32% and a negative return on equity of 3.27%. Equities research analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on INTC shares. HSBC raised shares of Intel from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Intel from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Intel from $26.00 to $23.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Intel from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-seven have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Intel presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.88.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

