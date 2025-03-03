Cape Investment Advisory Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Cape Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Free Report) by 40.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 700 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc.’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $92,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DVY. Stephens Inc. AR raised its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 4.4% during the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 20,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,757,000 after acquiring an additional 868 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 1.7% during the third quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 13,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,875,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Private Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $213,000. GFS Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 1,832.8% during the third quarter. GFS Advisors LLC now owns 3,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $509,000 after acquiring an additional 3,574 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nvwm LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 18.0% during the third quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 1,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.08% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:DVY opened at $138.10 on Monday. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a one year low of $115.43 and a one year high of $144.09. The stock has a market cap of $20.43 billion, a PE ratio of 16.35 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $134.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $134.92.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 17th were issued a $1.3164 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 17th.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

