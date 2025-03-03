Maia Wealth LLC Makes New Investment in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR)

Maia Wealth LLC bought a new position in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 3,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $297,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mather Group LLC. boosted its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 101.4% in the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 60.5% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,387,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $460,798,000 after buying an additional 4,667,955 shares in the last quarter. Diversify Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $876,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,233,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 19.2% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 541,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,146,000 after acquiring an additional 87,062 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Palantir Technologies alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Shyam Sankar sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.43, for a total transaction of $2,772,900.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 702,786 shares in the company, valued at $64,958,509.98. This trade represents a 4.09 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Stephen Andrew Cohen sold 450,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.95, for a total value of $31,927,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,002.40. The trade was a 99.87 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 6,689,783 shares of company stock valued at $475,417,043. Company insiders own 12.93% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. William Blair reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Palantir Technologies in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $47.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $16.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Baird R W raised Palantir Technologies to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.21.

View Our Latest Research Report on PLTR

Palantir Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PLTR opened at $84.86 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $87.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.86. The company has a market cap of $193.31 billion, a PE ratio of 446.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.84 and a beta of 2.81. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.33 and a 12 month high of $125.41.

Palantir Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Palantir Technologies, Inc engages in the business of building and deploying software platforms that serve as the central operating systems for its customers. It operates under the Commercial and Government segments. The Commercial segment focuses on customers working in non-government industries. The Government segment is involved in providing services to customers that are the United States government and non-United States government agencies.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Palantir Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palantir Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.