Cape Investment Advisory Inc. Takes Position in Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO)

Cape Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 117 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 97.8% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,303,752 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $436,861,000 after buying an additional 644,530 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 441,098 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $147,583,000 after buying an additional 4,260 shares during the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP boosted its stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 252,769 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $84,571,000 after buying an additional 9,584 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $83,681,000. Finally, Mawer Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 63.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 217,885 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $72,900,000 after buying an additional 84,237 shares during the last quarter. 65.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bio-Rad Laboratories Stock Performance

BIO stock opened at $264.60 on Monday. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. has a 12-month low of $262.11 and a 12-month high of $387.99. The company has a current ratio of 6.48, a quick ratio of 4.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $327.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $332.65. The firm has a market cap of $7.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.07 and a beta of 0.90.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Bio-Rad Laboratories ( NYSE:BIO Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The medical research company reported $2.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.04. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a positive return on equity of 3.90% and a negative net margin of 71.86%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. will post 10.81 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on BIO shares. StockNews.com lowered Bio-Rad Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $481.00 price target on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Bio-Rad Laboratories from $360.00 to $345.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $395.20.

Bio-Rad Laboratories Profile

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc manufactures and distributes life science research and clinical diagnostic products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Life Science and Clinical Diagnostics. The company develops, manufactures, and markets instruments, systems, reagents, and consumables to separate, purify, characterize, and quantitate biological materials such as cells, proteins, and nucleic acids for proteomics, genomics, biopharmaceutical production, cellular biology, and food safety markets.

