Maia Wealth LLC Purchases 817 Shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

Maia Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Free Report) by 30.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,463 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 817 shares during the quarter. Maia Wealth LLC’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $266,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Centricity Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Bank of New York Mellon during the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,000. Modus Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Bank of New York Mellon in the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. Friedenthal Financial bought a new position in Bank of New York Mellon in the 4th quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC increased its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 342.1% during the fourth quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 756 shares of the bank’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 585 shares during the period. 85.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Bank of New York Mellon alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research lowered Bank of New York Mellon from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Bank of America upped their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Truist Financial raised their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $91.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bank of New York Mellon has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $88.00.

Bank of New York Mellon Price Performance

Shares of BK opened at $88.86 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $83.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $77.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a twelve month low of $52.64 and a twelve month high of $89.44. The company has a market cap of $64.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.08.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 15th. The bank reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.18. Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 12.68% and a net margin of 11.35%. The firm had revenue of $4.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.28 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 6.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bank of New York Mellon Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 27th were issued a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 27th. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.36%.

Bank of New York Mellon Profile

(Free Report)

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, and data analytics.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of New York Mellon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of New York Mellon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.