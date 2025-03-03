Bridges Investment Management Inc. Has $778,000 Position in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE)

Bridges Investment Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Free Report) by 36.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,923 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,422 shares during the quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $778,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Heritage Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in CBRE Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $205,000. Cantillon Capital Management LLC grew its position in CBRE Group by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC now owns 4,748,386 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $623,416,000 after buying an additional 25,142 shares in the last quarter. Chase Investment Counsel Corp acquired a new stake in CBRE Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $515,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CBRE Group in the 4th quarter valued at $871,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 88,621 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,635,000 after purchasing an additional 4,575 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.41% of the company’s stock.

CBRE Group Trading Up 1.5 %

NYSE:CBRE opened at $141.89 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.57 billion, a PE ratio of 45.19 and a beta of 1.39. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $137.32 and its 200 day moving average is $130.03. CBRE Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $84.24 and a 12 month high of $147.75.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CBRE Group ( NYSE:CBRE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The financial services provider reported $2.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.12. CBRE Group had a net margin of 2.71% and a return on equity of 16.96%. Sell-side analysts expect that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 5.99 earnings per share for the current year.

CBRE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on CBRE Group in a report on Friday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $176.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup raised their target price on CBRE Group from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 25th. Raymond James downgraded CBRE Group from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $155.00 to $152.00 in a report on Friday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on CBRE Group from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised CBRE Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $133.00 to $152.00 in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.89.

CBRE Group Company Profile

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The Advisory Services segment offers strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing of offices, and industrial and retail space; clients fully integrated property sales services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; clients commercial mortgage and structured financing services; originates and sells commercial mortgage loans; property management services, such as marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services on a contractual basis for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

Further Reading

