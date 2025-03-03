Best Canadian Stocks To Add to Your Watchlist – March 2nd

CSX, Molson Coors Beverage, Celsius, Canadian Pacific Kansas City, Canadian Natural Resources, Raymond James, and Ovintiv are the seven Canadian stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Canadian stocks are equities issued by companies incorporated in Canada and traded on Canadian stock exchanges, such as the Toronto Stock Exchange. They represent partial ownership in these companies and offer investors the opportunity to participate in both the dividends and capital gains as the company’s value increases. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Canadian stocks within the last several days.

CSX (CSX)

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It also transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

NASDAQ:CSX traded down $0.00 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $32.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,082,081 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,273,576. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 0.86. CSX has a 1 year low of $31.43 and a 1 year high of $38.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.88, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.23.

Molson Coors Beverage (TAP)

Molson Coors Beverage Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products under various brands in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers flavored malt beverages including hard seltzers, craft, spirits and energy, and ready to drink beverages.

Shares of TAP traded down $0.29 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $61.25. The company had a trading volume of 3,533,516 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,114,811. The firm has a market cap of $12.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.85. Molson Coors Beverage has a 52-week low of $49.19 and a 52-week high of $69.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $56.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.91.

Celsius (CELH)

Celsius Holdings, Inc. develops, processes, markets, distributes, and sells functional energy drinks and liquid supplements in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canadian, European, Middle Eastern, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company offers CELSIUS, a fitness drink or supplement designed to accelerate metabolism and burn body fat; various flavors and carbonated and non-carbonated functional energy drinks under the CELSIUS Originals and Vibe name, as well as functional energy drink under the CELSIUS Essentials and CELSIUS On-the-Go Powder names; and CELSIUS ready-to drink products.

NASDAQ CELH traded down $0.30 on Friday, hitting $25.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,362,643 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,618,333. Celsius has a 52-week low of $21.10 and a 52-week high of $99.62. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.90. The firm has a market cap of $6.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.39, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.78.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City (CP)

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada, the United States, and Mexico. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; merchandise freight, such as forest products, energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals, consumer products, and automotive; and intermodal traffic comprising retail goods in overseas containers.

CP traded up $1.33 during trading on Friday, reaching $77.85. The stock had a trading volume of 2,477,989 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,952,805. Canadian Pacific Kansas City has a one year low of $70.89 and a one year high of $91.58. The company has a market capitalization of $72.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $76.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.57.

Canadian Natural Resources (CNQ)

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers light and medium crude oil, primary heavy crude oil, Pelican Lake heavy crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), and synthetic crude oil (SCO).

Shares of Canadian Natural Resources stock traded down $0.06 during trading on Friday, hitting $28.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,733,951 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,528,154. Canadian Natural Resources has a 52 week low of $27.66 and a 52 week high of $41.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.84. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.00. The company has a market capitalization of $59.38 billion, a PE ratio of 10.97 and a beta of 1.45.

Raymond James (RJF)

Raymond James Financial, Inc., a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

Shares of NYSE RJF traded up $2.88 on Friday, reaching $154.61. 1,213,948 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,334,965. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $160.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $146.79. Raymond James has a 12 month low of $104.24 and a 12 month high of $174.32. The company has a market cap of $31.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Ovintiv (OVV)

Ovintiv Inc., together with its subsidiaries, explores, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids in the United States and Canada. The company operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. Its principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

Shares of Ovintiv stock traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $43.47. The company had a trading volume of 3,978,135 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,620,404. The company has a 50 day moving average of $43.03 and a 200 day moving average of $42.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.77 and a beta of 2.60. Ovintiv has a 52-week low of $36.90 and a 52-week high of $55.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.52.

