Short Interest in Calbee, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CLBEY) Declines By 53.1%

Calbee, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CLBEY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, a drop of 53.1% from the January 31st total of 3,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Calbee Trading Down 3.7 %
OTCMKTS CLBEY opened at C$4.71 on Monday. Calbee has a one year low of C$4.42 and a one year high of C$6.58. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$4.76 and a 200 day moving average of C$5.26.
About Calbee
