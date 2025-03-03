Short Interest in Calbee, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CLBEY) Declines By 53.1%

Calbee, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CLBEY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, a drop of 53.1% from the January 31st total of 3,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Calbee Trading Down 3.7 %

OTCMKTS CLBEY opened at C$4.71 on Monday. Calbee has a one year low of C$4.42 and a one year high of C$6.58. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$4.76 and a 200 day moving average of C$5.26.

About Calbee

Calbee, Inc engages in the production and sale of snacks and other food products in Japan, North America, Greater China, the United Kingdom, Indonesia, and internationally. It offers potato-based, flour-based, corn-and bean-based, and other food snacks, as well as wheat, cereals, and granola. The company markets its products under the Potato Chips, JagaRico, Harvest Snaps, Honey Butter Chip, Kappa Ebisen, Seabrook, Sapporo Potato, Sayaendo, Jagabee, and the Frugra brands.

