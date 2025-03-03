Celtic plc (OTCMKTS:CLTFF) Short Interest Down 50.0% in February

Celtic plc (OTCMKTS:CLTFF – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 50.0% from the January 31st total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Celtic Price Performance
CLTFF opened at $2.15 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.10 and its 200 day moving average is $2.19. Celtic has a 12-month low of $1.60 and a 12-month high of $2.86.
About Celtic
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Celtic
- How the NYSE and NASDAQ are Different, Why That Matters to Investors
- 4 Blockchain Stocks That Aren’t Coinbase
- Why Are Stock Sectors Important to Successful Investing?
- These 3 Tech Stocks Are Gaining Steam After NVIDIA’s Report
- NYSE Stocks Give Investors a Variety of Quality Options
- These S&P 500 Stocks Have Low P/E Ratios — Time to Buy?
Receive News & Ratings for Celtic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celtic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.