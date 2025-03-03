Celtic plc (OTCMKTS:CLTFF) Short Interest Down 50.0% in February

Celtic plc (OTCMKTS:CLTFF – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 50.0% from the January 31st total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

CLTFF opened at $2.15 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.10 and its 200 day moving average is $2.19. Celtic has a 12-month low of $1.60 and a 12-month high of $2.86.

Celtic plc, through its subsidiary, Celtic F.C. Limited, operates a professional football club in the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: Football and Stadium Operations, Merchandising, and Multimedia and Other Commercial Activities. It is involved in the operation of a professional football club covering various activities, including football operations and investment; operation of the Celtic FC Youth Academy; match ticketing; merchandising; partner programs; marketing and brand protection; multimedia; stadium operations; facilities and property; catering and hospitality; public and supporter relations; and human resources.

