China Resources Gas Group Limited (OTCMKTS:CRGGF) Short Interest Update

China Resources Gas Group Limited (OTCMKTS:CRGGF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,499,900 shares, a decrease of 45.9% from the January 31st total of 6,467,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3,181.7 days.
China Resources Gas Group Price Performance
OTCMKTS:CRGGF opened at $3.04 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.87. China Resources Gas Group has a 52 week low of $2.75 and a 52 week high of $4.60.
About China Resources Gas Group
