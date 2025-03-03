Detalus Advisors LLC Reduces Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Detalus Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Free Report) by 5.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 841 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50 shares during the period. Detalus Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $271,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IWB. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 23.3% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 196 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 914 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 25.2% during the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 6,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,009,000 after purchasing an additional 1,287 shares in the last quarter. Fullcircle Wealth LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 7.3% during the third quarter. Fullcircle Wealth LLC now owns 748 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pure Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 6.1% during the third quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 15,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,941,000 after acquiring an additional 909 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWB opened at $326.39 on Monday. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 1 year low of $271.54 and a 1 year high of $337.76. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $329.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $321.86. The firm has a market cap of $38.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.23 and a beta of 1.03.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

