Bravias Capital Group LLC Acquires New Holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ)

Bravias Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 14,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $824,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. DecisionPoint Financial LLC purchased a new position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Human Investing LLC purchased a new position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust purchased a new position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Kestra Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Crews Bank & Trust purchased a new position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000.

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Stock Performance

BATS:COWZ opened at $57.25 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $25.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.11 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $57.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.90.

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Profile

The Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (COWZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer US Cash Cows 100 index. The fund tracks a free cash flow-weighted index of companies selected from the Russell 1000 Index. COWZ was launched on Dec 16, 2016 and is managed by Pacer.

