Gentry Private Wealth LLC Has $1.23 Million Holdings in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF (BATS:JCPB)

Gentry Private Wealth LLC trimmed its position in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF (BATS:JCPB – Free Report) by 3.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,670 shares of the company’s stock after selling 914 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF makes up approximately 5.1% of Gentry Private Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. Gentry Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF were worth $1,229,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF by 23,350.0% during the 4th quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 938 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 934 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LGT Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF by 109.4% during the 3rd quarter. LGT Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 824 shares during the last quarter.

JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of JCPB opened at $47.21 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $5.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.05 and a beta of 0.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $46.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.98.

JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF Profile

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 5th. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.1873 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 3rd.

The JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF (JCPB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Global Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively-managed ETF consisting of a broad array of fixed income securities. JCPB was launched on Jan 28, 2019 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

