Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) Shares Sold by Plato Investment Management Ltd

Plato Investment Management Ltd lessened its holdings in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) by 4.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,453 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 559 shares during the quarter. Plato Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $2,869,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Analog Devices by 1.5% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,708,427 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $623,399,000 after purchasing an additional 39,186 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Analog Devices by 0.3% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,472,875 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $339,012,000 after purchasing an additional 4,600 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its position in shares of Analog Devices by 47.7% during the third quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 22,870 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,264,000 after purchasing an additional 7,386 shares in the last quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Analog Devices during the fourth quarter worth about $460,000. Finally, Summit Global Investments acquired a new stake in shares of Analog Devices during the third quarter worth about $867,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.81% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. TD Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $270.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on shares of Analog Devices in a report on Friday, February 14th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $230.00 to $248.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $255.41.

In related news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.49, for a total value of $2,154,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 21,983 shares in the company, valued at $4,737,116.67. This trade represents a 31.27 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ADI stock opened at $229.82 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market cap of $113.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.19, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s 50 day moving average is $217.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $221.11. Analog Devices, Inc. has a twelve month low of $182.57 and a twelve month high of $247.10.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The semiconductor company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $2.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.36 billion. Analog Devices had a net margin of 16.75% and a return on equity of 8.91%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.73 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 7.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 4th will be given a $0.99 dividend. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%. This is a positive change from Analog Devices’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.92. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 4th. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 126.11%.

Analog Devices announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, February 18th that authorizes the company to buyback $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to purchase up to 9.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems products in the United States, rest of North and South America, Europe, Japan, China, and rest of Asia. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

