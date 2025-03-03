Plato Investment Management Ltd Raises Stock Holdings in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Plato Investment Management Ltd raised its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,844 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 284 shares during the quarter. Plato Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $4,109,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Berbice Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Intuitive Surgical during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. BankPlus Trust Department bought a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Decker Retirement Planning Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 83.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ISRG opened at $573.15 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $569.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $529.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $204.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.42, a PEG ratio of 5.85 and a beta of 1.39. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 52-week low of $364.17 and a 52-week high of $616.00.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ISRG. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $630.00 to $687.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $560.00 to $688.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $610.00 to $674.00 in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $475.00 to $575.00 in a report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $575.00 to $675.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $613.10.

In other news, EVP Myriam Curet sold 408 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $589.75, for a total transaction of $240,618.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $208,181.75. The trade was a 53.61 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Jamie Samath sold 270 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $540.15, for a total value of $145,840.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,757 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,730,093.55. This represents a 2.99 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,077 shares of company stock worth $4,620,025 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

