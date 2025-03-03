Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT) Shares Acquired by Modera Wealth Management LLC

Modera Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Free Report) by 5.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 30,667 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,630 shares during the quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $3,603,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 63.9% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,612 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $438,000 after acquiring an additional 1,408 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 66.3% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 460,886 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $55,168,000 after purchasing an additional 183,803 shares during the period. Cutler Investment Counsel LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cutler Investment Counsel LLC now owns 14,544 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,741,000 after buying an additional 482 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 66,142 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,917,000 after buying an additional 5,080 shares during the period. Finally, Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 36.1% in the third quarter. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,418 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $289,000 after buying an additional 642 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VT opened at $120.57 on Monday. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a 1 year low of $104.64 and a 1 year high of $123.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $120.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $119.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.27 and a beta of 0.96.

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

