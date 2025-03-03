Jones Financial Companies Lllp Has $13.98 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO)

Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO – Free Report) by 748.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 277,064 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 244,411 shares during the quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s holdings in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $13,983,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000. Principal Securities Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 56.6% in the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 2,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 826 shares during the period. Comprehensive Financial Planning Inc. PA acquired a new position in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $130,000. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $191,000.

iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF Price Performance

TFLO opened at $50.67 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $50.56 and a 200-day moving average of $50.54. iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.36 and a fifty-two week high of $50.71.

About iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF

The iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (TFLO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of U.S. Treasury floating rate bonds. TFLO was launched on Feb 3, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

